$2.8

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.64

24h high

$2.87

The live Omni Network price today is $2.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.94M. The table above accurately updates our OMNI price in real time. The price of OMNI is down -0.32% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $280.00M. OMNI has a circulating supply of 36.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M OMNI.

Omni Network Stats

What is the market cap of Omni Network?

The current market cap of Omni Network is $100.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Omni Network?

Currently, 6.05M of OMNI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of Omni Network?

The price of 1 Omni Network currently costs $2.80.

How many Omni Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Omni Network is 36.00M. This is the total amount of OMNI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Omni Network?

Omni Network (OMNI) currently ranks 497 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 100.97M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#497

24H Volume

$ 16.94M

Circulating Supply

36,000,000

