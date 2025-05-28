Ontology is a high-performance public blockchain that provides a platform for smart contract creation and decentralized application deployment. Whereas other smart contract platforms like Ethereum use a single asset to both help secure the network and pay for transactions, Ontology features a two token model. ONT allows owners to contribute to Ontology's Proof-of-Stake (PoS) security system and participate in the network's on-chain governance protocol. ONG, on the other hand, is used to pay any transaction fees, such as when a user transfers ONT to another address, deploys a contract, or interacts with an application. Ontology users can earn ONG by staking ONT (locking up the token) on the network.