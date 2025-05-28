OnigiriONI
Live Onigiri price updates and the latest Onigiri news.
price
$0.000011
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000003
24h high
$0.00001
The live Onigiri price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.76M. The table above accurately updates our ONI price in real time. The price of ONI is up 28.30% since last hour, up 237.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.63M. ONI has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B ONI.
Onigiri Stats
What is the market cap of Onigiri?
The current market cap of Onigiri is $4.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Onigiri?
Currently, 159.96B of ONI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 237.01%.
What is the current price of Onigiri?
The price of 1 Onigiri currently costs $0.00001.
How many Onigiri are there?
The current circulating supply of Onigiri is 420.69B. This is the total amount of ONI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Onigiri?
Onigiri (ONI) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.94M
237.01 %
#1714
$ 1.76M
420,000,000,000
