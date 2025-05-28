Ontology is a high-speed, low-cost, public blockchain bringing decentralized identity and data solutions to Web 3.0. Its open-source network provides a platform for smart contract creation and decentralized application deployment. The project is concentrated on facilitating self-sovereign identification (ID) and data management. Ontology features a two-token system. ONT enables holders to contribute to the network's security mechanism and participate in governance decisions, while ONG is used to pay transaction fees.