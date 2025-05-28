oort

OORTOORT

Live OORT price updates and the latest OORT news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0502

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live OORT price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.82M. The table above accurately updates our OORT price in real time. The price of OORT is down -0.02% since last hour, up 1.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $100.31M. OORT has a circulating supply of 424.73M coins and a max supply of 2.00B OORT.

OORT Stats

What is the market cap of OORT?

The current market cap of OORT is $21.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OORT?

Currently, 36.31M of OORT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.41%.

What is the current price of OORT?

The price of 1 OORT currently costs $0.05.

How many OORT are there?

The current circulating supply of OORT is 424.73M. This is the total amount of OORT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OORT?

OORT (OORT) currently ranks 1174 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.31M

1.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1174

24H Volume

$ 1.82M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

latest OORT news