Obi PNut KenobiOPK
Live Obi PNut Kenobi price updates and the latest Obi PNut Kenobi news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00891
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.01
The live Obi PNut Kenobi price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.67M. The table above accurately updates our OPK price in real time. The price of OPK is up 11.34% since last hour, up 47.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.90M. OPK has a circulating supply of 999.34M coins and a max supply of 999.34M OPK.
Obi PNut Kenobi Stats
What is the market cap of Obi PNut Kenobi?
The current market cap of Obi PNut Kenobi is $9.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Obi PNut Kenobi?
Currently, 187.71M of OPK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.67M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 47.83%.
What is the current price of Obi PNut Kenobi?
The price of 1 Obi PNut Kenobi currently costs $0.009.
How many Obi PNut Kenobi are there?
The current circulating supply of Obi PNut Kenobi is 999.34M. This is the total amount of OPK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Obi PNut Kenobi?
Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) currently ranks 1706 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.98M
47.83 %
#1706
$ 1.67M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/