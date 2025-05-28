opk

price

$0.00891

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Obi PNut Kenobi price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.67M. The table above accurately updates our OPK price in real time. The price of OPK is up 11.34% since last hour, up 47.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.90M. OPK has a circulating supply of 999.34M coins and a max supply of 999.34M OPK.

Obi PNut Kenobi Stats

What is the market cap of Obi PNut Kenobi?

The current market cap of Obi PNut Kenobi is $9.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Obi PNut Kenobi?

Currently, 187.71M of OPK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.67M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 47.83%.

What is the current price of Obi PNut Kenobi?

The price of 1 Obi PNut Kenobi currently costs $0.009.

How many Obi PNut Kenobi are there?

The current circulating supply of Obi PNut Kenobi is 999.34M. This is the total amount of OPK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Obi PNut Kenobi?

Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) currently ranks 1706 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.98M

47.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1706

24H Volume

$ 1.67M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

