OptioOPT
Live Optio price updates and the latest Optio news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00621
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.005
The live Optio price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.76K. The table above accurately updates our OPT price in real time. The price of OPT is down -3.99% since last hour, up 5.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.44M. OPT has a circulating supply of 5.71B coins and a max supply of 7.47B OPT.
Optio Stats
What is the market cap of Optio?
The current market cap of Optio is $35.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Optio?
Currently, 8.17M of OPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.28%.
What is the current price of Optio?
The price of 1 Optio currently costs $0.006.
How many Optio are there?
The current circulating supply of Optio is 5.71B. This is the total amount of OPT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Optio?
Optio (OPT) currently ranks 822 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 35.46M
5.28 %
#822
$ 50.76K
5,700,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.
/
Research
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
by Danny K
/