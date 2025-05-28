opti

$0.123

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Optimus AI price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $186.28K. The table above accurately updates our OPTI price in real time. The price of OPTI is up 1.26% since last hour, up 2.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.32M. OPTI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M OPTI.

Optimus AI Stats

What is the market cap of Optimus AI?

The current market cap of Optimus AI is $12.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Optimus AI?

Currently, 1.51M of OPTI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $186.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.82%.

What is the current price of Optimus AI?

The price of 1 Optimus AI currently costs $0.12.

How many Optimus AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Optimus AI is 100.00M. This is the total amount of OPTI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Optimus AI?

Optimus AI (OPTI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.29M

2.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 186.28K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

