$0.0336

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Opulous price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $685.94K. The table above accurately updates our OPUL price in real time. The price of OPUL is down -0.70% since last hour, down -2.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.80M. OPUL has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M OPUL.

Opulous Stats

What is the market cap of Opulous?

The current market cap of Opulous is $16.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Opulous?

Currently, 20.42M of OPUL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $685.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.16%.

What is the current price of Opulous?

The price of 1 Opulous currently costs $0.03.

How many Opulous are there?

The current circulating supply of Opulous is 500.00M. This is the total amount of OPUL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Opulous?

Opulous (OPUL) currently ranks 1291 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.80M

-2.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1291

24H Volume

$ 685.94K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

