opus

OpusOPUS

Live Opus price updates and the latest Opus news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00646

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Opus price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our OPUS price in real time. The price of OPUS is up 13.66% since last hour, up 43.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.46M. OPUS has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M OPUS.

Opus Stats

What is the market cap of Opus?

The current market cap of Opus is $6.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Opus?

Currently, 198.14M of OPUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.64%.

What is the current price of Opus?

The price of 1 Opus currently costs $0.006.

How many Opus are there?

The current circulating supply of Opus is 999.93M. This is the total amount of OPUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Opus?

Opus (OPUS) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.67M

43.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 1.28M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Opus news