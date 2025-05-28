OpusOPUS
Live Opus price updates and the latest Opus news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00646
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.007
The live Opus price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our OPUS price in real time. The price of OPUS is up 13.66% since last hour, up 43.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.46M. OPUS has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M OPUS.
Opus Stats
What is the market cap of Opus?
The current market cap of Opus is $6.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Opus?
Currently, 198.14M of OPUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.64%.
What is the current price of Opus?
The price of 1 Opus currently costs $0.006.
How many Opus are there?
The current circulating supply of Opus is 999.93M. This is the total amount of OPUS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Opus?
Opus (OPUS) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.67M
43.64 %
#1734
$ 1.28M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/