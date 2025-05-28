ora

The live ORA Coin price today is $0.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.77K. The table above accurately updates our ORA price in real time. The price of ORA is down -1.76% since last hour, down -3.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $193.28M. ORA has a circulating supply of 44.32M coins and a max supply of 333.33M ORA.

ORA Coin Stats

What is the market cap of ORA Coin?

The current market cap of ORA Coin is $25.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ORA Coin?

Currently, 89.29K of ORA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.15%.

What is the current price of ORA Coin?

The price of 1 ORA Coin currently costs $0.58.

How many ORA Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of ORA Coin is 44.32M. This is the total amount of ORA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ORA Coin?

ORA Coin (ORA) currently ranks 1027 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.70M

-3.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1027

24H Volume

$ 51.77K

Circulating Supply

44,000,000

