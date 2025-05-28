orai

The live Oraichain price today is $3.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $863.86K. The table above accurately updates our ORAI price in real time. The price of ORAI is up 0.42% since last hour, up 2.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.35M. ORAI has a circulating supply of 18.76M coins and a max supply of 19.05M ORAI.

What is the market cap of Oraichain?

The current market cap of Oraichain is $64.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Oraichain?

Currently, 251.85K of ORAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $863.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.92%.

What is the current price of Oraichain?

The price of 1 Oraichain currently costs $3.43.

How many Oraichain are there?

The current circulating supply of Oraichain is 18.76M. This is the total amount of ORAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Oraichain?

Oraichain (ORAI) currently ranks 644 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 64.49M

2.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#644

24H Volume

$ 863.86K

Circulating Supply

19,000,000

