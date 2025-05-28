order

Orderly NetworkORDER

Live Orderly Network price updates and the latest Orderly Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.092

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Orderly Network price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.05M. The table above accurately updates our ORDER price in real time. The price of ORDER is down -0.70% since last hour, down -9.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $91.99M. ORDER has a circulating supply of 266.07M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ORDER.

Orderly Network Stats

What is the market cap of Orderly Network?

The current market cap of Orderly Network is $24.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Orderly Network?

Currently, 131.00M of ORDER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.01%.

What is the current price of Orderly Network?

The price of 1 Orderly Network currently costs $0.09.

How many Orderly Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Orderly Network is 266.07M. This is the total amount of ORDER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Orderly Network?

Orderly Network (ORDER) currently ranks 1099 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.48M

-9.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1099

24H Volume

$ 12.05M

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

latest Orderly Network news