ords

OrdiswapORDS

Live Ordiswap price updates and the latest Ordiswap news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00819

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ordiswap price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.00M. The table above accurately updates our ORDS price in real time. The price of ORDS is down -2.30% since last hour, down -20.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.19M. ORDS has a circulating supply of 708.70M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ORDS.

Ordiswap Stats

What is the market cap of Ordiswap?

The current market cap of Ordiswap is $5.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ordiswap?

Currently, 244.75M of ORDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.00M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.48%.

What is the current price of Ordiswap?

The price of 1 Ordiswap currently costs $0.008.

How many Ordiswap are there?

The current circulating supply of Ordiswap is 708.70M. This is the total amount of ORDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ordiswap?

Ordiswap (ORDS) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.90M

-20.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 2.00M

Circulating Supply

710,000,000

latest Ordiswap news