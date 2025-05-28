Orion Protocol aggregates liquidity from centralised and decentralised exchanges, streamlining access to the entire crypto market from one decentralised platform. Trades are executed through its decenentralised and distributed modular architecture based on the liquidity aggregator protocol and provides functionalities such as smart routing and price splitting in order to find the most advantageous available price. The ORN is the protocols utility token and is embedded in all the main transactions of the protocol with the fees generated shared between network participants. The protocol is built on Ethereum and can be integrated into any smart contract-enabled blockchain, having integrated with Binance and Avalanche in 2021.