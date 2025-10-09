ort

$0.0172

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Okratech price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our ORT price in real time. The price of ORT is up 4.43% since last hour, down -12.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.00M. ORT has a circulating supply of 349.71M coins and a max supply of 874.00M ORT.

Okratech Stats

What is the market cap of Okratech?

The current market cap of Okratech is $6.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Okratech?

Currently, 98.88M of ORT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.25%.

What is the current price of Okratech?

The price of 1 Okratech currently costs $0.02.

How many Okratech are there?

The current circulating supply of Okratech is 349.71M. This is the total amount of ORT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Okratech?

Okratech (ORT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.02M

-12.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 1.70M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

