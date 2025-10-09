OkratechORT
Live Okratech price updates and the latest Okratech news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0172
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Okratech price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our ORT price in real time. The price of ORT is up 4.43% since last hour, down -12.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.00M. ORT has a circulating supply of 349.71M coins and a max supply of 874.00M ORT.
Okratech Stats
What is the market cap of Okratech?
The current market cap of Okratech is $6.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Okratech?
Currently, 98.88M of ORT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.25%.
What is the current price of Okratech?
The price of 1 Okratech currently costs $0.02.
How many Okratech are there?
The current circulating supply of Okratech is 349.71M. This is the total amount of ORT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Okratech?
Okratech (ORT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.02M
-12.25 %
#1743
$ 1.70M
350,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.