orx

OuroborosORX

Live Ouroboros price updates and the latest Ouroboros news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0942

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ouroboros price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.32K. The table above accurately updates our ORX price in real time. The price of ORX is down -0.47% since last hour, down -4.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.69M. ORX has a circulating supply of 60.46M coins and a max supply of 60.46M ORX.

Ouroboros Stats

What is the market cap of Ouroboros?

The current market cap of Ouroboros is $7.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ouroboros?

Currently, 630.06K of ORX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.51%.

What is the current price of Ouroboros?

The price of 1 Ouroboros currently costs $0.09.

How many Ouroboros are there?

The current circulating supply of Ouroboros is 60.46M. This is the total amount of ORX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ouroboros?

Ouroboros (ORX) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.95M

-4.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 59.32K

Circulating Supply

60,000,000

latest Ouroboros news