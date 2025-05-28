os

Origin SonicOS

Live Origin Sonic price updates and the latest Origin Sonic news.

price

$0.447

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.43

24h high

$0.46

VS
USD
BTC

The live Origin Sonic price today is $0.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our OS price in real time. The price of OS is down -1.04% since last hour, up 1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.18M. OS has a circulating supply of 38.41M coins and a max supply of 38.41M OS.

Origin Sonic Stats

What is the market cap of Origin Sonic?

The current market cap of Origin Sonic is $17.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Origin Sonic?

Currently, 2.36M of OS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.11%.

What is the current price of Origin Sonic?

The price of 1 Origin Sonic currently costs $0.45.

How many Origin Sonic are there?

The current circulating supply of Origin Sonic is 38.41M. This is the total amount of OS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Origin Sonic?

Origin Sonic (OS) currently ranks 1276 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.19M

1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1276

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

38,000,000

