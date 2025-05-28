Osaka ProtocolOSAK
Live Osaka Protocol price updates and the latest Osaka Protocol news.
price
$0.000000101
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000001
24h high
$0.0000001
The live Osaka Protocol price today is $0.0000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $110.85K. The table above accurately updates our OSAK price in real time. The price of OSAK is up 0.03% since last hour, down -1.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $77.06M. OSAK has a circulating supply of 761.46T coins and a max supply of 761.46T OSAK.
Osaka Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Osaka Protocol?
The current market cap of Osaka Protocol is $77.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Osaka Protocol?
Currently, 1.10T of OSAK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $110.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.73%.
What is the current price of Osaka Protocol?
The price of 1 Osaka Protocol currently costs $0.0000001.
How many Osaka Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Osaka Protocol is 761.46T. This is the total amount of OSAK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Osaka Protocol?
Osaka Protocol (OSAK) currently ranks 586 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 77.01M
-1.73 %
#586
$ 110.85K
760,000,000,000,000
