$2,814.95

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,745.99

24h high

$2,898.20

The live StakeWise Staked ETH price today is $2,814.95 with a 24-hour trading volume of $159.67K. The table above accurately updates our OSETH price in real time. The price of OSETH is down -1.10% since last hour, up 1.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $838.04M. OSETH has a circulating supply of 297.71K coins and a max supply of 297.71K OSETH.

StakeWise Staked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of StakeWise Staked ETH?

The current market cap of StakeWise Staked ETH is $838.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StakeWise Staked ETH?

Currently, 56.72 of OSETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $159.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.90%.

What is the current price of StakeWise Staked ETH?

The price of 1 StakeWise Staked ETH currently costs $2,814.95.

How many StakeWise Staked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of StakeWise Staked ETH is 297.71K. This is the total amount of OSETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StakeWise Staked ETH?

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) currently ranks 117 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 838.01M

1.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#117

24H Volume

$ 159.67K

Circulating Supply

300,000

