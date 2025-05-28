osmi

$0.034

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live OSMI price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.32K. The table above accurately updates our OSMI price in real time. The price of OSMI is down -7.08% since last hour, down -31.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.87M. OSMI has a circulating supply of 224.07M coins and a max supply of 260.64M OSMI.

OSMI Stats

What is the market cap of OSMI?

The current market cap of OSMI is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OSMI?

Currently, 2.13M of OSMI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -31.28%.

What is the current price of OSMI?

The price of 1 OSMI currently costs $0.03.

How many OSMI are there?

The current circulating supply of OSMI is 224.07M. This is the total amount of OSMI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OSMI?

OSMI (OSMI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

-31.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 72.32K

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

