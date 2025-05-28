Osmosis is the premier automated market maker (AMM) and DeFi Hub in the Cosmos Ecosystem. It uses the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to facilitate cross-chain transactions and the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint Core to run its independent proof-of-stake blockchain. Due to its app chain infrastructure, the protocol has much more customizability than traditional AMMs. Osmosis offers constant product stableswap pools, UNIv3-style concentrated liquidity pools, allows users to leverage a suite of order types like limit and TWAPs, internalizes arbitrage opportunities (MEV) to generate protocol revenue, and has smart contract functionality to allow DeFi apps to be built on top of its DEX.