Osmosis is the premier automated market maker (AMM) and DeFi Hub in the Cosmos Ecosystem. It uses the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to facilitate cross-chain transactions and the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint Core to run its independent proof-of-stake blockchain. Due to its app chain infrastructure, the protocol has much more customizability than traditional AMMs. Osmosis offers constant product stableswap pools, UNIv3-style concentrated liquidity pools, allows users to leverage a suite of order types like limit and TWAPs, internalizes arbitrage opportunities (MEV) to generate protocol revenue, and has smart contract functionality to allow DeFi apps to be built on top of its DEX.
$0.232
The live Osmosis price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.75M. The table above accurately updates our OSMO price in real time. The price of OSMO is up 0.22% since last hour, down -0.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $231.69M. OSMO has a circulating supply of 728.20M coins and a max supply of 997.02M OSMO.
about Osmosis
What is Osmosis?
Osmosis Stats
What is the market cap of Osmosis?
The current market cap of Osmosis is $169.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Osmosis?
Currently, 37.65M of OSMO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.20%.
What is the current price of Osmosis?
The price of 1 Osmosis currently costs $0.23.
How many Osmosis are there?
The current circulating supply of Osmosis is 728.20M. This is the total amount of OSMO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Osmosis?
Osmosis (OSMO) currently ranks 353 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
