$0.00905

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live OSOL price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $321.12K. The table above accurately updates our OSOL price in real time. The price of OSOL is down -2.10% since last hour, up 18.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.05M. OSOL has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B OSOL.

OSOL Stats

What is the market cap of OSOL?

The current market cap of OSOL is $9.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OSOL?

Currently, 35.47M of OSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $321.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.26%.

What is the current price of OSOL?

The price of 1 OSOL currently costs $0.009.

How many OSOL are there?

The current circulating supply of OSOL is 1.00B. This is the total amount of OSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OSOL?

OSOL (OSOL) currently ranks 1662 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.05M

18.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1662

24H Volume

$ 321.12K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

