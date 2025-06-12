ousd

The live Origin Dollar price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $736.33K. The table above accurately updates our OUSD price in real time. The price of OUSD is up 0.03% since last hour, up 0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.01M. OUSD has a circulating supply of 10.02M coins and a max supply of 10.02M OUSD.

Origin Dollar Stats

What is the market cap of Origin Dollar?

The current market cap of Origin Dollar is $10.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Origin Dollar?

Currently, 736.70K of OUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $736.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.05%.

What is the current price of Origin Dollar?

The price of 1 Origin Dollar currently costs $1.00.

How many Origin Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of Origin Dollar is 10.02M. This is the total amount of OUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Origin Dollar?

Origin Dollar (OUSD) currently ranks 1565 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.01M

0.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1565

24H Volume

$ 736.33K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

