ousdt

Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge)OUSDT

Live Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) price updates and the latest Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.149

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.81K. The table above accurately updates our OUSDT price in real time. The price of OUSDT is down -4.14% since last hour, down -3.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.05M. OUSDT has a circulating supply of 80.72M coins and a max supply of 80.72M OUSDT.

Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) Stats

What is the market cap of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge)?

The current market cap of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) is $12.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge)?

Currently, 306.77K of OUSDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $45.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.05%.

What is the current price of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge)?

The price of 1 Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) currently costs $0.15.

How many Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) are there?

The current circulating supply of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) is 80.72M. This is the total amount of OUSDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge)?

Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) (OUSDT) currently ranks 1447 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.05M

-3.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1447

24H Volume

$ 45.81K

Circulating Supply

81,000,000

latest Bridged Tether (Orbit Bridge) news