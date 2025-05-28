$0.148 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.14 24h high $0.15

The live Overtime price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.55K. The table above accurately updates our OVER price in real time. The price of OVER is up 1.38% since last hour, up 4.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 9.84M. OVER has a circulating supply of 66.63M coins and a max supply of 66.63M OVER .