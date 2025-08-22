ovpp

$0.0681

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

The live OpenVPP price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $669.13K. The table above accurately updates our OVPP price in real time. The price of OVPP is down -1.38% since last hour, up 4.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $68.05M. OVPP has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B OVPP.

OpenVPP Stats

What is the market cap of OpenVPP?

The current market cap of OpenVPP is $68.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OpenVPP?

Currently, 9.83M of OVPP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $669.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.89%.

What is the current price of OpenVPP?

The price of 1 OpenVPP currently costs $0.07.

How many OpenVPP are there?

The current circulating supply of OpenVPP is 1.00B. This is the total amount of OVPP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OpenVPP?

OpenVPP (OVPP) currently ranks 670 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 68.40M

4.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#670

24H Volume

$ 669.13K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

