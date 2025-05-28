ox

$0.000947

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0008

24h high

$0.001

The live OX Coin price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $532.01K. The table above accurately updates our OX price in real time. The price of OX is down -1.47% since last hour, up 22.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.91M. OX has a circulating supply of 8.36B coins and a max supply of 8.36B OX.

OX Coin Stats

What is the market cap of OX Coin?

The current market cap of OX Coin is $7.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OX Coin?

Currently, 561.98M of OX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $532.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.91%.

What is the current price of OX Coin?

The price of 1 OX Coin currently costs $0.0009.

How many OX Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of OX Coin is 8.36B. This is the total amount of OX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OX Coin?

OX Coin (OX) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.91M

22.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 532.01K

Circulating Supply

8,400,000,000

