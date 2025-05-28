ozo

$0.134

The live Ozone Chain price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $248.19K. The table above accurately updates our OZO price in real time. The price of OZO is up 1.12% since last hour, up 2.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $134.42M. OZO has a circulating supply of 816.62M coins and a max supply of 1.00B OZO.

Ozone Chain Stats

What is the market cap of Ozone Chain?

The current market cap of Ozone Chain is $109.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ozone Chain?

Currently, 1.85M of OZO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $248.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.61%.

What is the current price of Ozone Chain?

The price of 1 Ozone Chain currently costs $0.13.

How many Ozone Chain are there?

The current circulating supply of Ozone Chain is 816.62M. This is the total amount of OZO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ozone Chain?

Ozone Chain (OZO) currently ranks 464 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 109.88M

2.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#464

24H Volume

$ 248.19K

Circulating Supply

820,000,000

