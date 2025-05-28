paal

PAAL AIPAAL

Live PAAL AI price updates and the latest PAAL AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live PAAL AI price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.26M. The table above accurately updates our PAAL price in real time. The price of PAAL is down -1.00% since last hour, up 0.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $140.66M. PAAL has a circulating supply of 897.49M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PAAL.

PAAL AI Stats

What is the market cap of PAAL AI?

The current market cap of PAAL AI is $126.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PAAL AI?

Currently, 87.14M of PAAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of PAAL AI?

The price of 1 PAAL AI currently costs $0.14.

How many PAAL AI are there?

The current circulating supply of PAAL AI is 897.49M. This is the total amount of PAAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PAAL AI?

PAAL AI (PAAL) currently ranks 420 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 126.24M

0.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#420

24H Volume

$ 12.26M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest PAAL AI news