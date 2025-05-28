pack

$0.0193

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live HashPack price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.23K. The table above accurately updates our PACK price in real time. The price of PACK is down -0.16% since last hour, up 0.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.29M. PACK has a circulating supply of 419.53M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PACK.

HashPack Stats

What is the market cap of HashPack?

The current market cap of HashPack is $8.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HashPack?

Currently, 14.37M of PACK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.19%.

What is the current price of HashPack?

The price of 1 HashPack currently costs $0.02.

How many HashPack are there?

The current circulating supply of HashPack is 419.53M. This is the total amount of PACK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HashPack?

HashPack (PACK) currently ranks 1751 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.11M

0.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1751

24H Volume

$ 277.23K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

