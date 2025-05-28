paid

The live PAID price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.96K. The table above accurately updates our PAID price in real time. The price of PAID is down -0.16% since last hour, down -7.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.37M. PAID has a circulating supply of 497.99M coins and a max supply of 589.69M PAID.

PAID Stats

What is the market cap of PAID?

The current market cap of PAID is $11.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PAID?

Currently, 1.06M of PAID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.46%.

What is the current price of PAID?

The price of 1 PAID currently costs $0.02.

How many PAID are there?

The current circulating supply of PAID is 497.99M. This is the total amount of PAID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PAID?

PAID (PAID) currently ranks 1485 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.29M

-7.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1485

24H Volume

$ 23.96K

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

