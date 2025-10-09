$0.00311 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.003 24h high $0.005

The live ICPanda DAO price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 121.35K. The table above accurately updates our PANDA price in real time. The price of PANDA is up 4.42% since last hour, down -39.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 3.35M. PANDA has a circulating supply of 100,000.00T coins and a max supply of 1.08B PANDA .