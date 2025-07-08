papple

PineapplePAPPLE

Live Pineapple price updates and the latest Pineapple news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0125

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pineapple price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $423.25K. The table above accurately updates our PAPPLE price in real time. The price of PAPPLE is up 1.30% since last hour, up 54.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.49M. PAPPLE has a circulating supply of 646.69M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PAPPLE.

Pineapple Stats

What is the market cap of Pineapple?

The current market cap of Pineapple is $8.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pineapple?

Currently, 33.89M of PAPPLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $423.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 54.39%.

What is the current price of Pineapple?

The price of 1 Pineapple currently costs $0.01.

How many Pineapple are there?

The current circulating supply of Pineapple is 646.69M. This is the total amount of PAPPLE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pineapple?

Pineapple (PAPPLE) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.08M

54.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1704

24H Volume

$ 423.25K

Circulating Supply

650,000,000

latest Pineapple news