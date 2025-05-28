ParamPARAM
$0.0228
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.03
The live Param price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.43M. The table above accurately updates our PARAM price in real time. The price of PARAM is up 3.48% since last hour, up 252.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.61M. PARAM has a circulating supply of 259.00M coins and a max supply of 2.00B PARAM.
Param Stats
What is the market cap of Param?
The current market cap of Param is $6.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Param?
Currently, 369.52M of PARAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 252.89%.
What is the current price of Param?
The price of 1 Param currently costs $0.02.
How many Param are there?
The current circulating supply of Param is 259.00M. This is the total amount of PARAM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Param?
Param (PARAM) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.40M
252.89 %
#1733
$ 8.43M
260,000,000
