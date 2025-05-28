patriot

$0.344

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live Patriot on Base price today is $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.46M. The table above accurately updates our PATRIOT price in real time. The price of PATRIOT is up 0.07% since last hour, up 157.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $344.48M. PATRIOT has a circulating supply of 826.05M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PATRIOT.

Patriot on Base Stats

What is the market cap of Patriot on Base?

The current market cap of Patriot on Base is $284.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Patriot on Base?

Currently, 10.04M of PATRIOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 157.14%.

What is the current price of Patriot on Base?

The price of 1 Patriot on Base currently costs $0.34.

How many Patriot on Base are there?

The current circulating supply of Patriot on Base is 826.05M. This is the total amount of PATRIOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Patriot on Base?

Patriot on Base (PATRIOT) currently ranks 298 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 284.47M

157.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#298

24H Volume

$ 3.46M

Circulating Supply

830,000,000

