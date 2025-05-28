paws

price

$0.000106

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0001

VS
USD
BTC

The live PAWS price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.05M. The table above accurately updates our PAWS price in real time. The price of PAWS is down -1.74% since last hour, down -1.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.60M. PAWS has a circulating supply of 63.40B coins and a max supply of 100.00B PAWS.

PAWS Stats

What is the market cap of PAWS?

The current market cap of PAWS is $6.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PAWS?

Currently, 38.19B of PAWS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.94%.

What is the current price of PAWS?

The price of 1 PAWS currently costs $0.0001.

How many PAWS are there?

The current circulating supply of PAWS is 63.40B. This is the total amount of PAWS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PAWS?

PAWS (PAWS) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.88M

-1.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 4.05M

Circulating Supply

63,000,000,000

