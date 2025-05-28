paxg

$3,294.7

The live PAX Gold price today is $3,294.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $47.61M. The table above accurately updates our PAXG price in real time. The price of PAXG is down -0.01% since last hour, down -1.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $789.71M. PAXG has a circulating supply of 239.69K coins and a max supply of 239.69K PAXG.

PAX Gold Stats

What is the market cap of PAX Gold?

The current market cap of PAX Gold is $789.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PAX Gold?

Currently, 14.45K of PAXG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $47.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.21%.

What is the current price of PAX Gold?

The price of 1 PAX Gold currently costs $3,294.70.

How many PAX Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of PAX Gold is 239.69K. This is the total amount of PAXG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PAX Gold?

PAX Gold (PAXG) currently ranks 124 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 789.81M

-1.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#124

24H Volume

$ 47.61M

Circulating Supply

240,000

