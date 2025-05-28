pci

$0.0696

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

The live Paycoin price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.97M. The table above accurately updates our PCI price in real time. The price of PCI is down -0.16% since last hour, down -1.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $132.21M. PCI has a circulating supply of 1.02B coins and a max supply of 1.90B PCI.

Paycoin Stats

What is the market cap of Paycoin?

The current market cap of Paycoin is $71.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Paycoin?

Currently, 28.26M of PCI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.17%.

What is the current price of Paycoin?

The price of 1 Paycoin currently costs $0.07.

How many Paycoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Paycoin is 1.02B. This is the total amount of PCI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Paycoin?

Paycoin (PCI) currently ranks 609 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 71.16M

-1.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#609

24H Volume

$ 1.97M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

