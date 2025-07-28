pcock

The live PulseChain Peacock price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our PCOCK price in real time. The price of PCOCK is down -0.70% since last hour, up 89.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.59M. PCOCK has a circulating supply of 845.81M coins and a max supply of 845.81M PCOCK.

What is the market cap of PulseChain Peacock?

The current market cap of PulseChain Peacock is $11.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PulseChain Peacock?

Currently, 101.98M of PCOCK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 89.04%.

What is the current price of PulseChain Peacock?

The price of 1 PulseChain Peacock currently costs $0.01.

How many PulseChain Peacock are there?

The current circulating supply of PulseChain Peacock is 845.81M. This is the total amount of PCOCK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PulseChain Peacock?

PulseChain Peacock (PCOCK) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.01M

89.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 1.28M

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

