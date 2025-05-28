pcx

The live ChainX price today is $0.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.02K. The table above accurately updates our PCX price in real time. The price of PCX is down -0.67% since last hour, down -9.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.51M. PCX has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of 21.00M PCX.

ChainX Stats

What is the market cap of ChainX?

The current market cap of ChainX is $68.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ChainX?

Currently, 199.95K of PCX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.48%.

What is the current price of ChainX?

The price of 1 ChainX currently costs $0.50.

How many ChainX are there?

The current circulating supply of ChainX is . This is the total amount of PCX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ChainX?

ChainX (PCX) currently ranks 524 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 68.53M

-9.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#524

24H Volume

$ 100.02K

Circulating Supply

0

