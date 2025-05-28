peaq

peaqPEAQ

Live peaq price updates and the latest peaq news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.119

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live peaq price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.64M. The table above accurately updates our PEAQ price in real time. The price of PEAQ is up 1.94% since last hour, down -0.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $509.33M. PEAQ has a circulating supply of 875.76M coins and a max supply of 4.28B PEAQ.

peaq Stats

What is the market cap of peaq?

The current market cap of peaq is $104.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of peaq?

Currently, 38.99M of PEAQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.64M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.40%.

What is the current price of peaq?

The price of 1 peaq currently costs $0.12.

How many peaq are there?

The current circulating supply of peaq is 875.76M. This is the total amount of PEAQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of peaq?

peaq (PEAQ) currently ranks 482 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 104.00M

-0.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#482

24H Volume

$ 4.64M

Circulating Supply

880,000,000

latest peaq news