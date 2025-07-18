Pear ProtocolPEAR
The live Pear Protocol price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $226.13K. The table above accurately updates our PEAR price in real time. The price of PEAR is down -6.92% since last hour, up 48.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.67M. PEAR has a circulating supply of 317.56M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PEAR.
Pear Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Pear Protocol?
The current market cap of Pear Protocol is $9.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pear Protocol?
Currently, 7.14M of PEAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $226.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 48.59%.
What is the current price of Pear Protocol?
The price of 1 Pear Protocol currently costs $0.03.
How many Pear Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Pear Protocol is 317.56M. This is the total amount of PEAR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pear Protocol?
Pear Protocol (PEAR) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
