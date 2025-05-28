pearl

PearlPEARL

Live Pearl price updates and the latest Pearl news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.852

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.52

24h high

$0.85

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pearl price today is $0.85 with a 24-hour trading volume of $675.91K. The table above accurately updates our PEARL price in real time. The price of PEARL is up 13.36% since last hour, up 62.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $127.54M. PEARL has a circulating supply of 6.91M coins and a max supply of 149.65M PEARL.

Pearl Stats

What is the market cap of Pearl?

The current market cap of Pearl is $6.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pearl?

Currently, 793.08K of PEARL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $675.91K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 62.20%.

What is the current price of Pearl?

The price of 1 Pearl currently costs $0.85.

How many Pearl are there?

The current circulating supply of Pearl is 6.91M. This is the total amount of PEARL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pearl?

Pearl (PEARL) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.38M

62.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 675.91K

Circulating Supply

6,900,000

latest Pearl news