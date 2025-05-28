peas

Peapods FinancePEAS

Live Peapods Finance price updates and the latest Peapods Finance news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$3.38

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.32

24h high

$3.42

VS
USD
BTC

The live Peapods Finance price today is $3.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $482.82K. The table above accurately updates our PEAS price in real time. The price of PEAS is down -0.30% since last hour, up 0.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.59M. PEAS has a circulating supply of 9.94M coins and a max supply of 9.94M PEAS.

Peapods Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Peapods Finance?

The current market cap of Peapods Finance is $33.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Peapods Finance?

Currently, 142.85K of PEAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $482.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.67%.

What is the current price of Peapods Finance?

The price of 1 Peapods Finance currently costs $3.38.

How many Peapods Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Peapods Finance is 9.94M. This is the total amount of PEAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Peapods Finance?

Peapods Finance (PEAS) currently ranks 912 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.65M

0.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#912

24H Volume

$ 482.82K

Circulating Supply

9,900,000

latest Peapods Finance news