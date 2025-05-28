Young Peezy AKA PepePEEZY
Live Young Peezy AKA Pepe price updates and the latest Young Peezy AKA Pepe news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00991
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.17K. The table above accurately updates our PEEZY price in real time. The price of PEEZY is up 18.40% since last hour, up 35.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.91M. PEEZY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PEEZY.
Young Peezy AKA Pepe Stats
What is the market cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?
The current market cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is $9.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?
Currently, 12.03M of PEEZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.19%.
What is the current price of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?
The price of 1 Young Peezy AKA Pepe currently costs $0.01.
How many Young Peezy AKA Pepe are there?
The current circulating supply of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PEEZY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?
Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.91M
35.19 %
#1739
$ 119.17K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/