$0.00991

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Young Peezy AKA Pepe price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $119.17K. The table above accurately updates our PEEZY price in real time. The price of PEEZY is up 18.40% since last hour, up 35.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.91M. PEEZY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PEEZY.

Young Peezy AKA Pepe Stats

What is the market cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?

The current market cap of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is $9.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?

Currently, 12.03M of PEEZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $119.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.19%.

What is the current price of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?

The price of 1 Young Peezy AKA Pepe currently costs $0.01.

How many Young Peezy AKA Pepe are there?

The current circulating supply of Young Peezy AKA Pepe is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PEEZY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Young Peezy AKA Pepe?

Young Peezy AKA Pepe (PEEZY) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.91M

35.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 119.17K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

