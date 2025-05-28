peipei

PeiPeiPEIPEI

Live PeiPei price updates and the latest PeiPei news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000000467

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000004

24h high

$0.00000005

VS
USD
BTC

The live PeiPei price today is $0.00000005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.17M. The table above accurately updates our PEIPEI price in real time. The price of PEIPEI is down -2.31% since last hour, down -2.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.64M. PEIPEI has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T PEIPEI.

PeiPei Stats

What is the market cap of PeiPei?

The current market cap of PeiPei is $19.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PeiPei?

Currently, 46.41T of PEIPEI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.04%.

What is the current price of PeiPei?

The price of 1 PeiPei currently costs $0.00000005.

How many PeiPei are there?

The current circulating supply of PeiPei is 420.69T. This is the total amount of PEIPEI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PeiPei?

PeiPei (PEIPEI) currently ranks 1214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.62M

-2.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1214

24H Volume

$ 2.17M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000,000

latest PeiPei news