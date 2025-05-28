pengu

Pudgy PenguinsPENGU

Live Pudgy Penguins price updates and the latest Pudgy Penguins news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pudgy Penguins price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $76.57M. The table above accurately updates our PENGU price in real time. The price of PENGU is up 0.19% since last hour, down -1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $952.16M. PENGU has a circulating supply of 62.86B coins and a max supply of 76.72B PENGU.

Pudgy Penguins Stats

What is the market cap of Pudgy Penguins?

The current market cap of Pudgy Penguins is $779.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pudgy Penguins?

Currently, 6.17B of PENGU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $76.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.58%.

What is the current price of Pudgy Penguins?

The price of 1 Pudgy Penguins currently costs $0.01.

How many Pudgy Penguins are there?

The current circulating supply of Pudgy Penguins is 62.86B. This is the total amount of PENGU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pudgy Penguins?

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) currently ranks 126 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 779.74M

-1.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#126

24H Volume

$ 76.57M

Circulating Supply

63,000,000,000

latest Pudgy Penguins news