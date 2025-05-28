people

The live ConstitutionDAO price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.91M. The table above accurately updates our PEOPLE price in real time. The price of PEOPLE is up 0.19% since last hour, up 3.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $125.69M. PEOPLE has a circulating supply of 5.07B coins and a max supply of 5.07B PEOPLE.

ConstitutionDAO Stats

What is the market cap of ConstitutionDAO?

The current market cap of ConstitutionDAO is $125.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ConstitutionDAO?

Currently, 2.98B of PEOPLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.94%.

What is the current price of ConstitutionDAO?

The price of 1 ConstitutionDAO currently costs $0.02.

How many ConstitutionDAO are there?

The current circulating supply of ConstitutionDAO is 5.07B. This is the total amount of PEOPLE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ConstitutionDAO?

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) currently ranks 422 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 125.64M

3.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#422

24H Volume

$ 73.91M

Circulating Supply

5,100,000,000

