$0.00804

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live PEPECAT price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $593.01K. The table above accurately updates our PEPECAT price in real time. The price of PEPECAT is up 5.40% since last hour, up 34.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.96M. PEPECAT has a circulating supply of 989.94M coins and a max supply of 989.94M PEPECAT.

PEPECAT Stats

What is the market cap of PEPECAT?

The current market cap of PEPECAT is $7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PEPECAT?

Currently, 73.72M of PEPECAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $593.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 34.11%.

What is the current price of PEPECAT?

The price of 1 PEPECAT currently costs $0.008.

How many PEPECAT are there?

The current circulating supply of PEPECAT is 989.94M. This is the total amount of PEPECAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PEPECAT?

PEPECAT (PEPECAT) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.97M

34.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 593.01K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

